Your evening longread: The 'only openly gay defector' in North Korea finds love

By Aoife Barry Tuesday 30 Mar 2021
North Korea

The story of Jan Yeong-jin’s journey to getting engaged to his American boyfriend.

(BBC, approx 10 mins reading time)

“There is no concept of homosexuality in North Korea,” he says. If someone is seen running to greet another same sex friend, it’s assumed that’s just because they have such a close friendship. In fact adults of the same sex often hold hands in the street, he says. “North Korea is a totalitarian society – we have lots of communal life so it’s normal for us.”

