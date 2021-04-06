Your evening longread: Why people love Line of Duty

EVERY WEEK, WE bring you a round-up of the best longreads of the past seven days in Sitdown Sunday. And now, every weeknight, we bring you an evening longread to enjoy which will help you to escape the news cycle.

Line of Duty

Nicole Flattery on why she fell for Line of Duty – and how it mirrors life now.

(The Stinging Fly, approx 10 mins reading time)

At the same time, Line of Duty is deeply, terrifyingly paranoid. Paranoia is woven into the fabric of every episode. When I watch it my mind moves like a conspiracy theorist’s. ‘Jackie Laverty,’ I whisper at the screen. In a recent article by James Meek in the London Review of Books, he refers to a survey that found only half of English adults are free of ‘conspiracy thinking.’ How could anyone be free when Line of Duty is on the BBC? In the world of AC-12, you can’t trust anybody. Nothing is insignificant. It’s the perfect show for right now because it repeatedly tells you not to attempt to forge bonds with outsiders.