This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 5 °C Sunday 10 February, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Like an episode of Winning Streak': Video game loot boxes exposing children to gambling, Dáil hears

Future gambling legislation could include provisions on loot boxes in video games.

By Sean Murray Sunday 10 Feb 2019, 10:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,588 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4480242
Image: Shutterstock/Oleg Krugliak
Image: Shutterstock/Oleg Krugliak

LONG AFTER YOU may have paid for a copy and left the shop, video games can still cost you money, and the Dáil has heard that some practices of buying items in video games constitute a form of gambling that children are being exposed to.

In-game purchases and downloadable content that supplement the actual game can all come at a cost in popular games such as FIFA, Grand Theft Auto and Call of Duty.

In the case of the football series FIFA, players can attempt to spend money in order to purchase better players in the Ultimate Team mode. The chance of having a Ronaldo or a Messi for your team can be relatively slim by playing through it the normal way, but your chance of getting them can increase when you pay for it.

These are referred to as loot boxes – you can spend money or use points earned in the game to acquire them – where you’re taking a punt hoping you’re acquiring top quality features for the video game.

But for every Messi you get by paying money to purchase a loot box – or Ultimate Team pack as they’re called in FIFA – there are dozens of Adam Lallanas and Alvaro Moratas (i.e. players not rated as highly).

So-called game microtransactions – where you’re paying for more content for a game you’ve already bought – have hit the headlines for the wrong reasons before. 

Games Giant EA was forced to back down in November 2017, after a backlash over its policy for a Star Wars game which would have seen players either pay extra money, or put in a massive time investment, to unlock characters such as Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader.

Harmful effects

In the Dáil last week, Fine Gael TD Martin Heydon asked Minister of State at the Department of Justice David Stanton where the department stood on these loot boxes.

“Are they considered a form of gambling or an e-commerce activity?” he asked.

Stanton replied: “In the context of video games, if a game sought to offer an activity or items for purchase that fall under the current Irish legal definition of gambling, the manufacturer of the game would require a relevant licence. To the best of our knowledge, no manufacturer has sought such licensing by gambling regulators in Ireland or other EU member states to date.”

For the Irish State to look upon such activity as gambling, it must fall under the legal definition of what gambling is. 

The minister also said a recent statement by the Gaming Regulators European Forum expressed concerns that certain products within video games may constitute as gambling under national laws in various EU countries.

Heydon went on to compare loot boxes in another popular video game to a well-known Irish TV game show.

“In popular games such as Overwatch where if one purchases a loot box, the box starts shaking on the screen and there are flying discs and a final reveal, and it is all designed to heighten the appeal,” he said.

It is very much like watching an episode of Winning Streak. 

Stanton said that parents have primary responsibility to protect their children from what happens online, but Heydon retorted that many children play video games outside of their parents’ control.

“Children aged ten, 11 and 12 play the games, often in their bedrooms without parental control and without parents being fully informed of the important elements of the game.”

‘Keep up’

Haydon also said: “Countries such as Belgium, the Netherlands, the Isle of Man, China, Japan and Australia have treated loot boxes and mystery boxes as a form of gambling.

Regulators are investigating the matter in 15 other areas, one of which is the US Federal Trade Commission, which is investigating pay-to-win and gameplay systems. 

Heydon added that while it was primarily a health issue, the Department of Justice should also step up and take the lead to legislate on the issue.

The minister admitted that the matter was important because “children are possibly being groomed by using the games before progressing to gambling”.

With work long-awaited gambling legislation still in the works, he indicated provision for video games may be included in future laws.

“The Deputy is correct that the matter is changing by the week,” Stanton said.

Every time we examine it, there is a new game, approach or way of making money and enticing people to get involved, which is why I am anxious that the gambling control authority be established as soon as possible with the flexibility to keep up with the industry.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Nurses 'strongly condemn' protest outside Simon Harris' home
    84,428  112
    2
    		Garda unit investigated over how it dealt with arrest of alleged drink driving recruit
    48,741  0
    3
    		Dublin City Council is upgrading the city's lights, re-creating 'heritage luminaires' from old moulds
    48,726  41
    Fora
    1
    		After navigating some hiring issues, influencer ads agency Centus is plotting to open a US base
    254  0
    2
    		How to rebuild trust with customers when they've been victims of a security breach
    48  0
    The42
    1
    		As it happened: Man City vs Chelsea, Premier League
    42,552  69
    2
    		'I still believe deep down that I can make it as a Premier League player'
    36,585  3
    3
    		As it happened: Monaghan v Galway, Roscommon v Tyrone - Sunday football match tracker
    33,998  13
    DailyEdge
    1
    		8 properties on the Dublin rent market this February that will probably make you want to move out of Ireland
    7,996  2
    2
    		23 shows worth watching on Channel 4's All 4 if you've had your fill of Netflix
    3,899  0
    3
    		Your Sunday Gram: It's rotten out, so just stay inside and make scones
    3,123  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    Gardaí appeal for information about car used in west Dublin shooting
    Former Liverpool midfielder Alex O'Hanlon agrees deal to join Shelbourne
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    COURTS
    'Free the nipple' campaigners lose battle to overturn US conviction
    'Free the nipple' campaigners lose battle to overturn US conviction
    Woman and ex-partner who re-occupied their former south Dublin residence facing €60,000 legal bill
    'Michael Shine spoke very, very softly and referred to me as a nice boy most of the time'
    GARDAí
    Nurses 'strongly condemn' protest outside Simon Harris' home
    Nurses 'strongly condemn' protest outside Simon Harris' home
    Man in critical condition after assault in Kerry
    Kerry driver arrested for drug driving and €300 worth of cocaine seized
    COURT
    Four jihadists get life for deadly 2015 Tunisia beach attacks in which three Irish tourists died
    Four jihadists get life for deadly 2015 Tunisia beach attacks in which three Irish tourists died
    Retired surgeon Michael Shine found guilty of groping seven boys in his care over three decades
    Woman forgives ex-partner who raped her while she slept, court hears
    SCOTLAND
    Munster man Farrell keen for opportunity to build on Edinburgh impression
    Munster man Farrell keen for opportunity to build on Edinburgh impression
    Ireland still looking for 'fluidity' despite step forward in Scotland
    Analysis: The latest Joe Schmidt special sees Stockdale scorch past Scots

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie