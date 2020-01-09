This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Thursday 9 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Gay MP says she'll report matter to police after unionist Lord Maginnis allegedly called her a 'queer'

SNP MP Hannah Bardell has said she considered the alleged utterance to be a “hate crime”.

By Press Association Thursday 9 Jan 2020, 4:23 PM
16 minutes ago 2,517 Views 13 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4959694
File photo. Lord Ken Maginnis.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images
File photo. Lord Ken Maginnis.
File photo. Lord Ken Maginnis.
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

A GAY MP has said she will report a peer to the police for an alleged hate crime after he called her a “queer”.

Hannah Bardell had accused independent unionist peer Lord Maginnis of verbally abusing security staff on the parliamentary estate after he forgot his security pass.

Peers, MPs and others who have undergone security checks receive parliamentary passes which enable them to enter the estate at several points.

The HuffPost news website reported that Lord Maginnis did not deny the SNP MP’s claims and quoted him saying: “Queers like Ms Bardell don’t particularly annoy me. OK, she’s got her cheap publicity out of it.”

BBC News NI contacted Lord Maginnis to ask him if he had used the term “queer” to describe Bardell, but he declined to comment. TheJournal.ie has also approached the office of Lord Maginnis for comment, but has not received a reply.

Speaking during business questions, Bardell told MPs: “I’m sorry to say that the member from the other place (the House of Lords) who I have complained about has now launched a homophobic attack on me in the press.

“This will be reported to the police and I know that I and others consider this to be a hate crime.”

Commons leader Jacob Rees-Mogg told MPs: “The attack on the honourable lady was unutterably disgraceful and she is clearly owed an apology by the noble lord for what he said about her.

“I think everybody who heard about that was shocked by the comments that he is reported to have made and has not denied.

“I think they are really appalling, and I know we are not allowed to criticise members of the other house, the other place, except on a specific motion, but I think under these circumstances we are allowed to stretch the rules.”

On Wednesday, Bardell, MP for Livingston, outlined the alleged incident to Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle in a point of order.

Tweet by @Hannah Bardell MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈 Source: Hannah Bardell MP 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏳️‍🌈/Twitter

She said: “Yesterday, on re-entering the building for the first time after Christmas, I witnessed one of the worst cases of abuse of security staff that I have seen in my time here.

“One of the members of the other place – who I will name so as not to incriminate anybody else: Lord Ken Maginnis – had forgotten his pass, something we’ve all been guilty of.

“However, instead of taking the advice of the security staff – who, as we all know, are here for our security and our safety – he proceeded to verbally abuse and shout at both the members of staff, calling them ‘crooked’, saying ‘did they not know who he was, he’d been here 46 years’, and refusing to take the advice and assistance of both myself, the security staff and the police that then attended.”

Lord Maginnis was formerly an Ulster Unionist Party MP and later represented the party in the Lords.

In 2012, he announced his decision to resign his membership after the leadership distanced themselves when he referred to gay marriage as “unnatural and deviant behaviour”.

His affiliation in the Lords since July 2013 has been listed as Independent Ulster Unionist.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie