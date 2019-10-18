This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Friday 18 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Greta Thunberg and late Brendan Grace among recipients of Dublin Lord Mayor's Award

Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe presented the awards at a reception at the Mansion House this evening.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 18 Oct 2019, 10:32 PM
22 minutes ago 1,510 Views 8 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4857997
Greta Thunberg
Image: DPA/PA Images
Greta Thunberg
Greta Thunberg
Image: DPA/PA Images

GRETA THUNBERG AND the late Brendan Grace are among recipients of the Dublin Lord Mayor’s Award.

Lord Mayor Paul McAuliffe presented five individuals and two organisations with the awards at a reception at the Mansion House this evening. 

An annual event since 1989, this award ceremony is an opportunity for the Lord Mayor to highlight and acknowledge, in a special way, achievements of both individuals and groups.

Recipients of the Lord Mayor’s Awards include Brendan Grace (posthumous), an entertainer of over 40 years who died on 11 July of this year, drag queen Panti Bliss and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. 

Due to previous commitments, Thunberg was not able to attend the ceremony. Irish children involved in the Friday’s for Future Climate Change marches in Dublin collected the award on her behalf.

Colin Bell was also awarded tonight. Bell founded the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust following the tragic death of his son Kevin in a hit and run incident in New York in June 2013.

Tweet by @Lord Mayor of Dublin Source: Lord Mayor of Dublin/Twitter

Tweet by @Lord Mayor of Dublin Source: Lord Mayor of Dublin/Twitter

Joe Hughes and Karen Phoenix also received an award. The pair set up Lil Red’s Legacy following the death of their 15-year-old son Sean to sepsis in 2018.

The two organisations to be awarded tonight were Dublin Bus Travel Assistance Scheme and Dublin City Liffey Swim.

Previous winners of the award include Jim Gavin, Imelda May, Maeve Binchy, Brian O’Driscoll, Jimmy Magee and Commander Chris Hadfield. 

“One of the great things about being Lord Mayor is the opportunity it presents to confer awards on people who have made a major contribution to this city,” McAuliffe said.

  The Lord Mayor’s Awards are all about saying ‘thank you’ not only on my own behalf but on behalf of all the people of Dublin, to citizens who, through their ordinary everyday lives, enrich this city in an extraordinary way.  

“All are richly deserving of this award. I applaud all of these people for the work they do that makes such a positive difference in the lives of others.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie