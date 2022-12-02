Lord Mayor has 'no regrets' about not having live animal crib at Mansion House

Lord Mayor of Dublin Caroline Conroy turned on the Christmas light display at the Mansion House this evening.

THE LORD MAYOR of Dublin has said that she has no regrets about her decision not to have a live animal crib at the Mansion House this festive season.

Caroline Conroy was speaking after she turned on the Christmas lights at her official residence on Dawson Street this evening.

Last month, Conroy proposed that the live animal element of the crib be scrapped, partly due to animal welfare concerns.

The move was described as “grinch-like” by some.

At the time, the Minister for the Office of Public Works Patrick O’Donovan said he was working to find a new location for the crib, which has been located outside the Mansion House since 1995.

On Tuesday, it was announced that the live animal crib will return in the new location of the Summer House in St Stephen’s Green.

The crib will return on 8 December and will feature a donkey, two sheep, and a goat.

Asked by The Journal whether she felt undermined by the move, Conroy said: “They do what they felt they need to do. I can only take responsibility for the Mansion House and I felt we needed to do something different, and I think this is better.”

The OPW said that following discussions with the Irish Farmers’ Association, it decided that St Stephen’s Green would provide “a calm setting for the farm animals and for families to bring their children to view the crib”.

The OPW adds that “animal welfare is paramount” and that the shelter in the Summer House will be installed in line with the Farm Animal Welfare Advisory Council’s Guidelines.

“The animals will be tended to onsite every day by their owner and will return to their farm in Wicklow each afternoon,” said a statement from the OPW.

Asked whether she still had concerns about the welfare of the animals, Conroy said: “I decided that it wasn’t suitable here at the Mansion House.

“Other people have to decide now whether they can live with what they do up there. I can’t take responsibility for everything, but I’m happy with my decision,” she said, adding that she had “no regrets”.

The Christmas lights at the Mansion House are all powered by low-wattage LED lights, while the decorations have been custom made using reusable materials.

There is also a postbox for children’s Santa letters and a sleigh where families can sit for photos.

Entertainment will be provided from 3 December up to Christmas by a number of community and school choirs from throughout Dublin, musicians and performers and Christmas character animations.

Conroy said it will bring a lot more “activity and involvement” to the city.

“I think this is a more positive thing for our city. I think the kids will get more out of it, and it’ll bring more kids and young people especially in from different parts of the city or different parts of the country to see what is a wonderful amenity in Dublin.”