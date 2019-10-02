Status Orange weather warning issued for six counties as Storm Lorenzo nears Ireland

Source: Met Éireann

A STATUS ORANGE wind warning has been issued for six counties as Storm Lorenzo approaches Ireland.

The Orange warning – the second most serious that can be issued by Met Éireann – applies to Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick.

Met Éireann said: “Southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in coastal regions.

Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.

The warning will take effect from 6pm tomorrow evening and apply until 3am on Friday morning.

Separately, a Status Yellow rainfall warning applies to the whole country – which will result in some flooding – from 9am tomorrow morning until 9am on Friday morning.

A Status Yellow wind warning applies to the whole of the country from 9am tomorrow morning until 6am on Friday morning.

Valid: Thursday 6 p.m. to Friday 3 a.m.https://t.co/ozrQHtoOkt pic.twitter.com/j2jnYIz085 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) October 2, 2019

The news came ahead of a meeting in Dublin at 10.30am this morning of the state’s National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG).

Earlier, Met Éireann had said: “There is a high probability that Storm Lorenzo will track close to or over Ireland later on Thursday and early Friday, giving high seas, severe winds and heavy rain.”

Minister Eoghan Murphy had also warned that Storm Lorenzo could cause “ferocious” and “very dangerous” storm surges around coastal areas when it reaches Ireland.

The powerful hurricane has weakened as it crossed the Atlantic but it will still be a strong extra-tropical storm by the time it reaches Irish coasts.

The NECG is set to issue safety advice to citizens and local authorities on the appropriate action required as the storm hits at a press conference this afternoon.

Met Éireann has said that because trees are mostly in full leaf with a large surface area, even moderate strength winds can bring down weakened trees or tree limbs.

In addition, some trees may be compromised due to saturated soils at the moment. With more rain forecast with Storm Lorenzo some disruption due to falling trees and branches is likely.

With Storm Lorenzo comes heavy rain and with falling leaves blocking drains and gullies, some surface flooding is possible, the Met Éireaan has warned.

With reporting from Cónal Thomas