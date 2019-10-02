This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 2 October, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Status Orange weather warning issued for six counties as Storm Lorenzo nears Ireland

Lorenzo is expected to hit Ireland tomorrow evening.

By Sean Murray Wednesday 2 Oct 2019, 9:59 AM
27 minutes ago 53,514 Views 42 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4833148

map Source: Met Éireann

A STATUS ORANGE wind warning has been issued for six counties as Storm Lorenzo approaches Ireland.

The Orange warning – the second most serious that can be issued by Met Éireann – applies to Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick. 

Met Éireann said: “Southwesterly winds veering westerly will reach mean speeds 65 to 80km/h with gusts generally of 100 to 130km/h, higher in coastal regions.

Storm surges will produce coastal flooding and damage.

The warning will take effect from 6pm tomorrow evening and apply until 3am on Friday morning. 

Separately, a Status Yellow rainfall warning applies to the whole country – which will result in some flooding – from 9am tomorrow morning until 9am on Friday morning.

A Status Yellow wind warning applies to the whole of the country from 9am tomorrow morning until 6am on Friday morning.

The news came ahead of a meeting in Dublin at 10.30am this morning of the state’s National Emergency Coordination Group (NECG).

Earlier, Met Éireann had said: “There is a high probability that Storm Lorenzo will track close to or over Ireland later on Thursday and early Friday, giving high seas, severe winds and heavy rain.”

Minister Eoghan Murphy had also warned that Storm Lorenzo could cause “ferocious” and “very dangerous” storm surges around coastal areas when it reaches Ireland.

The powerful hurricane has weakened as it crossed the Atlantic but it will still be a strong extra-tropical storm by the time it reaches Irish coasts. 

The NECG is set to issue safety advice to citizens and local authorities on the appropriate action required as the storm hits at a press conference this afternoon.

Met Éireann has said that because trees are mostly in full leaf with a large surface area, even moderate strength winds can bring down weakened trees or tree limbs.

In addition, some trees may be compromised due to saturated soils at the moment. With more rain forecast with Storm Lorenzo some disruption due to falling trees and branches is likely.

With Storm Lorenzo comes heavy rain and with falling leaves blocking drains and gullies, some surface flooding is possible, the Met Éireaan has warned. 

With reporting from Cónal Thomas

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (42)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie