Wind and rainfall warnings kick in as Lorenzo nears

STATUS YELLOW WIND and rainfall warnings took effect for large parts of the country from 9am this morning ahead of Storm Lorenzo making landfall in Ireland this evening.

The wind warning for Ireland is valid until 6pm this evening, with Met Éireann saying that south-easterly winds will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/hr with gusts of 90 to 100km/hr.

The rainfall warning for Connacht, Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal will last until 6am tomorrow morning, bringing spells of heavy rain and potentially spot flooding tonight.

The Status Orange warning for six counties set to take effect from 6pm this evening has now been reduced to five counties, with the warning no long applying to Cork. The warning still applies to Galway, Mayo, Clare, Kerry and Limerick.

Cork Airport said that due to this “significant improvement” overnight, it would “meet internally with our Airline partners this morning and issue regular updates throughout the day”.

Significant improvement overnight with @MetEireann just releasing a new update at 06.45 and the Cork Area has gone from Status Orange to Yellow as per below. We will meet internally with our Airline partners this morning and issue regular updates throughout the day. #stormlorenzo pic.twitter.com/3khDgAT3j5 — Cork Airport (@CorkAirport) October 3, 2019 Source: Cork Airport /Twitter

Dublin Airport, meanwhile, has urged passengers to check with flight status with their airline and said some services may be affected by the bad weather.

In Limerick, one of the counties set to be worst hit by Lorenzo, temporary flood defences have been put in place along the quays and strands as a precaution.

“We do not expect any estuarine flooding based on current predictions,” the council said.

Meanwhile, Galway City Council has installed an inflatable barrier at Spanish Arch in advance of Lorenzo.

The inflatable barrier is being installed on Wednesday evening at Spanish Arch by @GalwayCityCo crew in advance of #StormLorenzo @emergencyIE pic.twitter.com/RRNsjQxsHY — Galway City Council (@GalwayCityCo) October 2, 2019

The council has also made sandbags available for collection at the Square in Kinvara, the council depot in Clarinbridge and in the Connemara area.

In Kerry, the local emergency group met yesterday and warned of fallen trees, debris on roads and power outages. Radio Kerry also reported that IT Tralee is to close early today due to the storm.

Along the west coast, gardaí urged motorists to avoid coastal areas, and anticipate strong cross and hazards such as falling trees when driving.

A Status Orange weather warning in place for some western counties (Kerry, Limerick, Clare, Galway and Mayo) 6pm today until 3am. Avoid coastal areas, drive to anticipate strong cross winds & hazards such as fallen trees. Slow down & allow extra space for pedestrians and cyclists pic.twitter.com/8zcNyNIu6T — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 3, 2019 Source: An Garda Síochána /Twitter

Looking ahead, Lorenzo is set to leave the country early Friday morning with tomorrow evening looking set to be dry with some sunshine breaking through.