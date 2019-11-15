Fianna Fáil's Clifford-Lee 'truly sorry' for offensive tweets

FIANNA FÁIL SENATOR Lorraine Clifford-Lee has said that she is “truly sorry” after tweets emerged in which she used the words “pikey”, “Traveller” and “knacker” in a derogatory manner.

Clifford-Lee, the party’s candidate in the Fingal by-election, apologised for her remarks, which were posted online in 2011.

“I am truly sorry for the offence I have caused. Sometimes we say things when we don’t understand the impact of the words we use,” she said in an interview with RTÉ Radio One.

The Fianna Fáil representative said that she didn’t know whether other tweets or comments on social media might yet emerge.

“I don’t know is the straight answer because obviously this was a long time ago before I was engaged in electoral politics,” Clifford-Lee said.

She said that she would be apologising in person to Martin Collins, the co-director of Pavee Point, which campaigns on issues affecting the Traveller and Roma community.

“I truly hope my apology is accepted,” she said.

“What happened back then was totally inappropriate and wrong and I’m very sorry for offending people. It was many years before I was engaged in electoral politics and it in no way reflects my opinion on minority issues.”

“People make mistakes and it’s the recognition of those mistakes and it’s how you act,” she said.

Clifford-Lee said that she had worked “very hard” on minority issues since entering politics and had supported the Traveller education bill and the granting of ethnic status to Travellers.

She is a by-election candidate for Dublin Fingal after the Dáil seat was vacated by Clare Daly, who was elected as an MEP in May.