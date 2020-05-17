11 firefighters injured in explosion at hash oil factory in Los Angeles

ELEVEN FIGHTERS HAVE been injured in an explosion at a hash oil factory in Los Angeles.

The fire crews had gone inside the complex in the city’s Toy District after an initial report of a fire, but then had to escape when a ball of flames exploded out of the building and scorched a fire engine across the street.

Los Angeles Fire Department captain Erik Scott said “one significant explosion” occurred at around 6.30pm local time on Saturday.

Firefighters inside had to run through a wall of flames he estimated to be 30ft high and wide, and those on the roof scrambled down a ladder that was engulfed in fire.

He said people at the scene described the explosion as sounding like a freight train or jet engine.

The fleeing firefighters tore off their protective equipment that had burned and helmets that had melted, Scott said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“The was one of the worst scenes I’ve seen,” he said.