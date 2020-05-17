This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 17 May, 2020
11 firefighters injured in explosion at hash oil factory in Los Angeles

The significant explosion” occurred at around 6.30pm local time on Saturday.

By Press Association Sunday 17 May 2020, 12:05 PM
22 minutes ago 2,453 Views 5 Comments
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

ELEVEN FIGHTERS HAVE been injured in an explosion at a hash oil factory in Los Angeles.

The fire crews had gone inside the complex in the city’s Toy District after an initial report of a fire, but then had to escape when a ball of flames exploded out of the building and scorched a fire engine across the street.

Los Angeles Fire Department captain Erik Scott said “one significant explosion” occurred at around 6.30pm local time on Saturday.

Firefighters inside had to run through a wall of flames he estimated to be 30ft high and wide, and those on the roof scrambled down a ladder that was engulfed in fire.

He said people at the scene described the explosion as sounding like a freight train or jet engine.

The fleeing firefighters tore off their protective equipment that had burned and helmets that had melted, Scott said.

"The was one of the worst scenes I've seen," he said.

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“The was one of the worst scenes I’ve seen,” he said.

More than 200 firefighters rushed to the scene, as the flames spread to several nearby buildings.

Scott said the building was a warehouse for SmokeTokes, which he described as a maker of “butane honey oil”.

Butane is an odourless gas that easily ignites, and it is used in the process to extract the high-inducing chemical THC from cannabis plants to create a highly potent concentrate also known as hash oil.

The oil is used in vape pens, edibles, waxes and other products.

On its website, SmokeTokes advertises a wide variety of products including “puff bars”, pipes, “dab” tools, vaporisers, “torches and butane”, and cartridges. 

