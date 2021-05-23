#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Sunday 23 May 2021
Advertisement

Los Angeles skyscraper slide will not reopen

Visitors could slide from the 70th floor down to the 69th floor on the glass Skyslide.

By Press Association Sunday 23 May 2021, 12:00 PM
1 hour ago 16,048 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5445630
Image: PA
Image: PA

A RENOVATION IS getting rid of a slide that gave thrillseekers a brief ride on the outside of a skyscraper in central Los Angeles.

The new owner of the US Bank Tower will remove the Skyslide and Skyspace public observation deck, the Los Angeles Times has reported.

The slide and deck opened in 2016 with the idea of making the tower a tourist attraction.

Located nearly 304.8 metres above the ground, the Skyslide is a see-through enclosure 13.7 metres and made of 3.18 centimetre thick glass.

Visitors could slide from the 70th floor down to the 69th floor.

Developer Silverstein Properties bought the US Bank Tower last year for $430 million and plans to spend $60 million on upgrades to make it more appealing to businesses in creative fields, the Times reported.

Skyspace closed before the pandemic and will not reopen, said Jeremy Moss, head of leasing.

“While there are examples of observation decks and tourist attractions co-existing with workspace, in this particular case I think that it was having too much of a negative impact on the experience that we wanted to create and preserve for the companies that are here,” he said.

Skyspace floors will be turned back into office space. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie