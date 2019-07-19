Man in court accused of brandishing hatchet and hammer after mini-riot outside Dublin music venue

A 25-YEAR-OLD man has been accused of brandishing a hatchet and a hammer as offensive weapons following a mini-riot outside a music venue in Dublin.

Gardaí responded after an incident outside the Lost Lane, on Adam Court, off Grafton Street, in the early hours of 7 July last, during a gig by musician Naira Marley.

Ahmed Majeed, with an address at Warrenstown Close, Blanchardstown, Dublin, was arrested yesterday at his home. He was taken to Pearse Street Garda station where he was charged with two offences in connection with the disturbance.

He was held overnight and brought to appear before Judge Michael Walsh at Dublin District court today.

The man was accused of violent disorder along with one named man and others unknown, at Adam Court, and another offence under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act for production of articles including a hatchet, a hammer, a wheel brace and a towing eye, at Wicklow Street.

He was charged at just after 11pm, “and made no reply,” Detective Garda Niall Murray told Judge Walsh.

He said directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were not available at present. He asked for an eight-week adjournment for the directions to be obtained.

“It is quite a large and lengthy file,” Detective Garda Murray said. There was no objection to bail.

Defence solicitor Niall Walsh said bail terms had been agreed and his client has handed over his passport to the investigating officer.

Majeed dressed in a black hoody and blue jeans sat silently at the side of the court as evidence as given.

There has been no indication as to how he will plead.

Granting bail in his own bond of €200, Judge Walsh imposed a number conditions and ordered him to appear again in eight weeks.

He told Majeed he had to be of good behaviour, sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Blanchardstown Garda station, remain indoors and obey a curfew from 11pm to 7am, and not apply for a new passport, ID card or travel documents.

He noted that gardaí were satisfied with his address and Detective Murray confirmed the defendant had been arrested there.

Legal aid was granted to Majeed after the judge was told he was unemployed.

