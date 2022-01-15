Someone has finally won the €19m Lotto jackpot after tonight's 'must-be-won' event

IRELAND FINALLY HAS a winner of the €19.06 million Lotto rollover jackpot. The National Lottery’s website has confirmed there was one winner of the top prize, which was last won in June of last year.

The prize amount was capped on 2 October at €19.06 million, after a record number of consecutive draws.

The location of where the winning ticket was sold has not been shared with the public yet.

The winning numbers were 2, 9, 16, 30, 37, 40 and the bonus number was 23.

Tonight’s Lotto was a “must-be-won” event, for which the National Lottery sought regulatory approval after criticism of how long it was taking for a player to win the prize.

This kind of rollover is unprecedented in the history of the lottery in Ireland.

In recent months, players at the Match 5+Bonus and Match 5 tiers have enjoyed boosted prize funds due to the jackpot cap.

With reporting by Ian Curran.