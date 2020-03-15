This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'I actually have no words': Lottie Ryan wins Dancing With The Stars

Lottie Ryan and her dance partner Pasquale La Rocca’s did enough to secure the votes.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 15 Mar 2020, 9:07 PM
45 minutes ago 13,725 Views 20 Comments
2FM Presenter Lottie Ryan and pro dancer Pasquale La Rocca and Ryan Mc Shane pictured during the final of Dancing with the stars.
LOTTIE RYAN HAS won this year’s Dancing With The Stars. 

Aidan Fogarty, Lottie Ryan, Ryan Andrews and Gráinne Gallanagh all competed tonight in the hope of being crowned champions.

Lottie Ryan and her dance partner Pasquale La Rocca’s did enough to secure the votes of the judges and the nation to take home the trophy.

Speaking about winning the Glitterball trophy, Ryan said: “I actually have no words. This journey has been the best thing I have ever said yes to.

“This man has just been life-changing, the things he has taught me, how he has pushed me, and I just can’t thank you enough for everything you have done.”

Pasqulae said: “I have gained a friend for life and everything you have taught me as well will always stay forever in my heart.”

Each couple had to learn two new dances this week and another pro dancer was introduced to each couple’s second performance.  

