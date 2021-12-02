#Open journalism No news is bad news

National Lottery reveals list of third place winners as jackpot rolls over... again

A total of 209 people have benefited from the boosted prize funds, to a total of almost €16 million.

By Tom Douglas Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 3:33 PM
Thursday 2 Dec 2021, 3:33 PM
The figures come not long after TD Bernard Durkan hit out at the long streak of jackpot rollovers.
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland
Image: Sam Boal/Photocall Ireland

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY has revealed the 26 locations where ticket buyers won match five price of €29,345 each.

It comes as the jackpot of just over €19 million has rolled over, again.

Last night was draw number 50 since it was last won, and it’ll roll over to Saturday’s game which will be the 51st.

Fine Gael TD Bernard Durkan hit out at the operator recently, and called for two balls to be dropped from the draw.

However the National Lottery has been keen to point out that, while the jackpot’s capped at €19 million, the other prizes on offer will be boosted.

There was also no winner in last night’s match 5 plus bonus, but 26 people won €29,345 each in the next group down.

Lotto Match 5 Winning Locations 2.12.21(1) 26 players in 13 counties won a prize worth just over €29,000. Source: National Lottery

The winners in those locations who bought physical are being advised to sign the back and keep it safe.

They should also make a claim to the National Lottery itself and arrangements will be made for payment.

Three of the 26 players detailed in the infographic bought their tickets online.

Good Causes

Nearly 30 cent from every euro spent on a National Lottery ticket goes into the Good Causes Fund, which supports community projects in the areas of sports, arts, Irish language, youth affairs, health and culture.

Over €6 billion has been raised for the fund since the National Lottery was established in 1987.

€425 million will be spent on Good Cause projects in 2021, part-funded by approximately €250 million raised by the National Lottery according to figures from Minister Michael McGrath.

His Department of Public Expenditure is due to publish a review on the Good Causes Fund some time in the second quarter of 2022.

