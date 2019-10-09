South Dublin shop celebrates selling €500k Euromillions ticket as monster €190 million prize won in UK

EUROMILLIONS PLAYERS IN Rathfarnham, south Dublin are being urged to check their tickets today after one person won the €500,000 EuroMillions Plus top prize in last night’s €190 million draw.

So far this year, there have been 22 winners of the €500,000 prize in Ireland. The winning Quick Pick ticket was sold yesterday at the Centra store on Grange Road in Rathfarnham, Dublin 14.

The winning Plus numbers for last night’s draw were: 04, 05, 14, 15, 16

While Tuesday night’s €190 million jackpot was won by a player in the UK, a total of 203,000 players in Ireland won prizes in the draw event.

Over the course of the rollover which began in July, a total of €25.9 million was won by players in Ireland which included one winner of a €2.5 million prize in Donabate, Co. Dublin while there were also a further seven winners of the EuroMillions Plus top prize of €500,000.

Following last night’s €190 million EuroMillions jackpot draw, a spokesperson for the National Lottery said, “While one lucky player in the UK may be €190 million richer this morning, we still had in excess of 203,000 winners in Ireland in last night’s draw so it is important that each and every player throughout the country checks their tickets to see if they have won a prize.”