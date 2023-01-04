Advertisement

Wednesday 4 January 2023
First Lotto jackpot winner since October for haul worth over €11 million
It is the first Lotto jackpot win since October.
57 minutes ago

A WINNER HAS emerged from tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth over €11 million.

The winning numbers were 18, 29, 36, 38, 40, 43, and the bonus number was 30.

The jackpot came to a total €11,106,438.

It is the first Lotto jackpot win since October and the winner has three months to claim the prize.

Author
Eoghan Dalton
eoghandalton@thejournal.ie
