Lotto jackpot will rollover for 16th time if it is not won in tonight's draw

THE LOTTO JACKPOT will rollover for a 16th time since it was last won if it is not won tonight.

The most recent winner of Ireland’s main Lotto draw was on Wednesday 9 August.

The current longest rollover occurred over seven months between 9 June 2021 and 12 January 2022 when it a “must-win” draw for the jackpot of €19.06 million finally took place.

Prior to that record, the longest had been 22 rollovers.

Advertisement

If the current National Lottery jackpot continues to rollover until Halloween, it will take the place as the second-longest rollover in Irish history.

Tonight’s jackpot is rolling towards an estimated €7.8 million.

The Lotto draw could produce Ireland’s second largest jackpot so far this year.

“There’s a definite buzz amongst Lotto players a the moment with the jackpot rolling since our last win in August,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“Could tonight’s draw see the roll come to an end with a player becoming the 10th Lotto jackpot winner of the year to date?”

Tickets for tonight’s draw can be bought until the cut off time for sales at 7.45pm.