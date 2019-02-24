'An extraordinary week': Hunt is on for winner of €10.2 million Lotto jackpot

THE NATIONAL LOTTERY is appealing to players to check their ticket after someone won last night’s jackpot worth €10.2 million.

The winning numbers were: 3, 19, 21, 29, 31, 35 and bonus number 22

The winner has become the 21st Lotto player in Ireland to have won over €10 million.

Today, the National Lottery is asking all of its players across the country to check their tickets to see if they are the lucky winner.

“With a jackpot win of this amount we need a little time to inform the shop owner and to give the winner time and space to let this huge win sink in,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

The jackpot was close to being shared as another Lotto player, who is from Limerick, fell one number short, matching five numbers and the bonus ball. This lucky player has won €87,874 and bought their ticket at Deerpark Dairies on Davis Street, Limerick City.

Last night’s jackpot win comes after a large family syndicate from north Dublin scooped up a whopping €175 million in the EuroMillions.

“This has been an extraordinary week in the 32-year life of the National Lottery,” the spokesperson said.

The highest Lotto jackpot in the history of the National Lottery was €18.9 million in Hegarty’s, Staplestown, Co Carlow, in June 2008.