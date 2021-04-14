There has been one winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot worth €12.7 million

THERE WAS ONE winner of tonight’s Lotto jackpot worth €12,740,043, the highest jackpot in almost four years.

The winning numbers were 4, 14, 20, 23, 27, 37 and bonus number 39.

This is the biggest Lotto jackpot win in almost four years.

The jackpot has been rolling since Saturday, 30 January.

Since the Lotto game was launched in 1988, only 26 jackpots in excess of €10 million have been won.