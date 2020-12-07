#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 2°C Monday 7 December 2020
Winner of €10.7 million lotto jackpot makes contact with National Lottery

The winner bought their ticket at the Spar store in Mount Oval village in Rochestown, Co Cork.

By Ceimin Burke Monday 7 Dec 2020, 5:59 PM
Staff and owner of the Spar in Mount Oval in Rochestown celebrate after they sold the winning ticket worth €10.7 million.
Image: GERARD McCARTHY 087 8537228
Staff and owner of the Spar in Mount Oval in Rochestown celebrate after they sold the winning ticket worth €10.7 million.
Staff and owner of the Spar in Mount Oval in Rochestown celebrate after they sold the winning ticket worth €10.7 million.
Image: GERARD McCARTHY 087 8537228

THE WINNER OF the biggest lotto jackpot of 2020 has made contact with the National Lottery.

The holder of the ticket worth €10,780,193 came forward to make arrangements to collect their prize, a spokesperson for the National Lottery has confirmed.

The ticketholder scooped the windfall in the Wednesday 2 December draw after buying their ticket at the Spar store in Mount Oval village in Rochestown, Co Cork.

“Once the prize has been paid, we hope to share further details of the lucky winner, once they are happy to do so,” the spokesperson said.

There have been 11 separate Lotto jackpot wins this year and a total of 18 new millionaires have been created in the Lotto and Lotto Plus games.

The latest winner landed the largest windfall of the year after purchasing the winning ticket on Sunday 29 November. The winning numbers were 9, 12, 22, 28, 35 and 47. The bonus number was 37.

