No one won tonight's record €19 million Lotto jackpot

IRELAND’S RECORD LOTTO jackpot remains unclaimed as there was no winner of the €19,060,800 prize in tonight’s draw.

The jackpot rolled over from June until this week, when it was capped less than €1 million shy of the €20 million milestone.

It reached the record breaking figure on Wednesday when it wasn’t won.

The winning numbers in tonight’s draw were 21, 17, 18, 37, 12, 33 and the bonus number was 23.

The #Lotto Jackpot has not been won in tonight’s draw.



The full results are available on our website. https://t.co/rqAmbBAhxb — The Irish National Lottery (@NationalLottery) October 2, 2021

A single winner of the prize would become the biggest ever Lotto jackpot winner in the history of the game in Ireland.

For each draw until won, the jackpot will remain at €19,060,800 and the funds that would normally contribute to growing the jackpot will now flow down to the next tier at which there are winners.

This means there will be more prize money guaranteed to be won at non-jackpot prize tiers.

The Lotto website and app was hit with “technical difficulties” ahead of tonight’s bumper draw as it appeared to struggle with demand for tickets this evening.