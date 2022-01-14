Poll: Will you buy a ticket for the must-win €19m Lotto draw tomorrow?

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
A “WILL BE won” Lotto draw will take place tomorrow after a seven-month rollover of the Lotto jackpot.
The jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 9 June 2021 and has remained capped at €19.06 million since October.
Due to the unprecedented nature of the current jackpot rollover, the National Lottery sought regulatory approval to introduce a “will be won” draw. This was approved and the draw will be held tomorrow evening.
So today we’re asking: Will you buy a ticket for the must-win €19m Lotto draw tomorrow?
