Poll: Will you buy a ticket for the must-win €19m Lotto draw tomorrow?

A “WILL BE won” Lotto draw will take place tomorrow after a seven-month rollover of the Lotto jackpot.

The jackpot has been rolling since Wednesday 9 June 2021 and has remained capped at €19.06 million since October.

Due to the unprecedented nature of the current jackpot rollover, the National Lottery sought regulatory approval to introduce a “will be won” draw. This was approved and the draw will be held tomorrow evening.

So today we’re asking: Will you buy a ticket for the must-win €19m Lotto draw tomorrow?

