Monday 2 September, 2019
Man scoops €11.2 million Lotto jackpot after stopping into garage for a chicken fillet roll

By Garreth MacNamee Monday 2 Sep 2019, 10:07 PM
33 minutes ago 9,481 Views 12 Comments
The jackpot cheque.
A WICKLOW MAN has today described how he won €11.2 million after he stopped at a garage in Enniskerry to pick up a chicken fillet roll with a money he received as a tip from a customer at work.

The family syndicate who officially became the 15th largest Lotto winners since the game began in Ireland were in Lotto HQ today to pick up their cheque for €11,225,280 – the highest Lotto jackpot prize in over two years.

The winners who wish to keep their win private bought their winning Lotto Quick ticket the Spar Service Station on Monastery Road in Enniskerry, Co. Wicklow.

One of the winning syndicate members explained how he only bought the lucky Quick Pick ticket because of a tip he received from a satisfied customer in work.

“I was at work that morning and a happy customer gave me a €10 tip so I decided to pop into the Spar garage to get myself a chicken fillet roll for my lunch and with the change, I got myself a Lotto Quick Pick – it was a simple act of kindness from a customer which led my family to a win of a lifetime. It’s something I will always be grateful for,” he said.

Despite the win, the Wicklow family has promised to stay grounded and will stay in their current family home and continue to work as normal.

We’re just a normal family and while the win is life-changing, it really won’t change us all that much. We have no intention of giving up work just yet and we’re currently making some plans to renovate the house. You always think that you’re going to go mad and lose the run of yourself when you win the Lotto but at the top of our shopping list at the moment is a new dishwasher and a new oven!”

Despite winning the huge jackpot on Wednesday,it was another two days until the family checked their ticket:

“I was sitting in the car eating my lunch on the following Friday while I was reading the paper and I overheard a conversation on the radio about the Lotto win in Enniskerry. My heart absolutely jumped out of my chest because I knew that’s where I bought my ticket. I pulled my ticket out of my wallet and checked the numbers on the paper. I was absolutely speechless.”

