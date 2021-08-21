Lotto players in Dublin and Waterford scoop €1 million in Euromillions draw

LOTTO PLAYERS ARE being urged to check their tickets after two players in Dublin and Waterford each won €1 million in a Euromillions draw last night.

The two ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning codes are both worth €1,005,000.

The winner from Dublin purchased their tickets on the National Lottery website, while it’s expected that the location of the winning store in Waterford will be announced tomorrow morning.

“We are asking players specifically in Dublin and Waterford to check their tickets very carefully, being sure to check their numbers and raffle codes.

“Our online players should check their National Lottery accounts this morning to see if they have a notification to inform them of their million euro prize,” a National Lottery spokesperson said today.

“If you are the lucky ticket holder from Waterford, we ask you to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team,” they added.

Last night’s EuroMillions draw was the fourth and final draw in the National Lottery’s EuroMillions special ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ which ran for two weeks.

The winning codes are as follows: