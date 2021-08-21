#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 19°C Saturday 21 August 2021
Advertisement

Lotto players in Dublin and Waterford scoop €1 million in Euromillions draw

Players are being urged to check their tickets carefully.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 21 Aug 2021, 2:05 PM
1 hour ago 5,445 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5528497
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Ascannio
File photo.
File photo.
Image: Shutterstock/Ascannio

LOTTO PLAYERS ARE being urged to check their tickets after two players in Dublin and Waterford each won €1 million in a Euromillions draw last night.

The two ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ winning codes are both worth €1,005,000.

The winner from Dublin purchased their tickets on the National Lottery website, while it’s expected that the location of the winning store in Waterford will be announced tomorrow morning.

“We are asking players specifically in Dublin and Waterford to check their tickets very carefully, being sure to check their numbers and raffle codes.

“Our online players should check their National Lottery accounts this morning to see if they have a notification to inform them of their million euro prize,” a National Lottery spokesperson said today.

“If you are the lucky ticket holder from Waterford, we ask you to sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team,” they added.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Last night’s EuroMillions draw was the fourth and final draw in the National Lottery’s EuroMillions special ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ which ran for two weeks.

The winning codes are as follows:

  • I-LLV-87429
  • I-LLV-10793

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie