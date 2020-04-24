This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 24 April, 2020
Lotto winners forced to wait to collect major cheques due to Covid-19 restrictions

Winners are prevented from travelling to the National Lottery headquarters in Dublin due to lockdown measures.

By Press Association Friday 24 Apr 2020, 2:35 PM
58 minutes ago 4,910 Views 32 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5083300
A Euromillions last draw report in 2016.
Image: PA
Image: PA

NATIONAL LOTTERY PLAYERS who scoop more than €15,000 will not be able to collect their winnings because of Covid-19 restrictions, it has been confirmed.

Lotto bosses have warned that winners are prevented from travelling to its National Lottery headquarters in Dublin’s Abbey Street because of strict Covid-19 lockdown measures.

Players who win more than €15,000 will have to sit on their prize until the government eases its travel restrictions.

A spokesman for the National Lottery said they are encouraging winners to contact the claims team to validate winning tickets.

“Then we can keep them up to date on claiming when safe to do so,” the spokesman added.

“Additionally, we have also doubled our prize claims period to 180 days – normally 90 days – from date of draw to ensure as much as we can that players can claim prizes.”

It comes after a winner of the weekend’s €9.7 million Lotto jackpot was told they will have to wait for some time before collecting the multimillion-euro cheque.

The ticket for Saturday night’s jackpot was sold in Daly’s Supervalu in Killarney, Co Kerry, days after it sold a EuroMillions ticket that won €500,000.

A National Lottery spokesman said: “We can confirm that we have been contacted on Thursday afternoon by the lucky ticket-holder and arrangements are currently being made for the claim to be made once restrictions are lifted due to the ongoing public health emergency.”

Saturday’s €9,772,175 jackpot had been rolling over since February.

