EuroMillions winners 'considering their options' about going public or not

THE IRISH FAMILY syndicate that won the EuroMillions earlier this week is said to be weighing up whether they should go public about their win.

The winners from the Naul in north Dublin described themselves as a “very close family” on Wednesday and pledged to split the win between different members.

This will need to wait until at least next week with the National Lottery having to first collect the huge €175.5 million prize from participating countries around Europe.

Speaking to Virgin Media News, National Lottery spokesperson Siobhán Donohue said the winners have being staying calm so far.

“They weren’t worried, they were in really good form. They were overwhelmed in terms of media interest in Naul and the number of journalists who were out near their homes, they were very curious about that.”

Maybe slightly concerned about their privacy being invaded but they were very calm and in very good form. They had a cup of tea, of coffee, some sandwiches, there was nothing lavish, there was no big splash. They’re very level-headed people and I think they’ll really handle this win in a very sensible way.

Donohue added that the family has until next week to decide on how they handle collecting the cheque.

“The money from EuroMillions participating countries won’t be in our accounts until next Wednesday, so they can’t make their claim before then anyway. And they’re currently considering their options about how they will make their claim, and whether they will have a private event or make it a public event, so we’ll know more in the next couple of days.”