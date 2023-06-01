'Dark shadow over community' after jet ski death on Lough Derg, says councillor

A LOCAL COUNCILLOR has urged people to be safe when using waterways after the body of a man was recovered from Lough Derg in Co Clare yesterday following an incident involving a jet ski.

Later yesterday afternoon, the Irish Coast Guard was alerted to an incident in which a jet ski had gotten into difficulty in the area between Ballina, Co Tipperary and Killaloe, Co Clare.

Two people involved in the incident made their way to shore and after a search and rescue operation was coordinated between Valentia Coast Guard, gardaí and the National Ambulance Service, a body was recovered.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland today, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council Tony O’Brien said that yesterday’s event was a “very tragic accident”.

“A young man and his friends were out enjoying themselves on the water and an incident occurred. Exactly what happened is still a matter of investigation and the gardaí are trying to find out.”

“Something happened with the jet ski, and the young man was thrown off of it, as were his friends. And he lost his life, unfortunately.”

O’Brien added that the man was a visitor to the area and had two young women with him at the time of the accident.

“It cast a very dark shadow over the community yesterday evening when news got around that a young person had lost their lives because it is a very popular place for young people to gather,” he said.

The incident took place just south of a bridge between Ballina and Killaloe.

“It’s a very busy time for people going out and it gets very popular, the weather yesterday evening was absolutely gorgeous.”

“I would say to everybody who’s thinking of going on the water to remember that you must respect it. Because when the water turns back on you, it can be very, very tragic as we saw yesterday evening.”

Gardaí are currently treating the matter as a tragic accident.