American poet Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature

AMERICAN POET LOUISE Glück has won the Nobel Prize in Literature, the jury at the Swedish Academy said today.

Glück was honoured “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal”.

Glück (77) grew up on Long Island and attended Sarah Lawrence College and Columbia University. She was the US Poet Laureate in 2003, and is currently the writer-in-residence at Yale University.

Her books include Faithful and Virtuous Night (2014), which won the National Book Award in the US, and her first book of poetry, 1968′s Firstborn.

She won the Pulitzer prize for her collection The Wild Iris, which was published in 1992.

- Additional reporting by AFP