BROADCASTER LOUISE MCSHARRY has announced that she is leaving 2FM after 11 years.

McSharry presents a music and entertainment show on Saturday and Sunday mornings from 9-11am.

She announced her departure on social media this morning, thanking RTÉ for her time at the national broadcaster and for the support it offered her after she was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2014.

“After eleven years on RTE2FM, the time has come for me to move on. I’d like to thank RTE for the time I spent as part of the organisation, and particularly for the support it offered me around my illness in 2014 and 2015,” McSharry wrote.

“I relished having the opportunity to play and support emerging Irish artists on the new music show I presented for five years, and look forward to seeing 2fm’s continued support of Irish music from the outside.

I am especially grateful for the opportunity over the last two years to create a talk show I’m really proud of.

“It was an immense privilege to be part of people’s lives during such a difficult time for us as a society, and I will never forget it.

“Thank you so much to all the listeners for your continued support, you have made my career so far. I’m nowhere near finished yet, so hope you’ll all join me in my next chapter.”