This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 27 February, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Daughter found guilty of impeding prosecution in mother's murder trial

The jury found Louise was an “integral part” of the charade and had acted in support of her daughter Stephanie.

By Alison O'Riordan Thursday 27 Feb 2020, 1:12 PM
46 minutes ago 2,512 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5024309
Image: Garda Press/Rollingnews
Image: Garda Press/Rollingnews

A CENTRAL CRIMINAL Court jury has convicted a mother-of-five of agreeing to “a ruse” in which her daughter disguised herself as her grandmother, who had been bludgeoned to death, in order to conceal the murder.

The deceased’s daughter Louise O’Connor (41) was today found guilty of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Kieran Greene (35), knowing or believing him to have murdered her mother Patricia O’Connor (61) on May 29, 2017.

The jury accepted the State’s case that Louise had agreed to or acquiesced in her daughter Stephanie O’Connor (22) disguising herself as Mrs O’Connor at Mountainview Park, Rathfarnham, Dublin 14 on 29 May 2017 in order to conceal the fact that Patricia O’Connor was dead.

They found Louise was an “integral part” of the charade and had acted in support of her daughter Stephanie.

Louise O’Connor, of Millmount Court, Dundrum Road, Dublin 14 was charged with impeding the apprehension or prosecution of Greene, knowing or believing him to have committed an arrestable offence, to wit the murder of Mrs O’Connor on29  May 2017.

She had pleaded not guilty.

Stephanie O’Connor was yesterday found guilty of dressing up as her grandmother and pretending she had “stormed out of the house” on the night, in “a ruse” to cover up the murder.

The jury yesterday accepted the State’s case that Stephanie had entered into “a charade” by disguising herself as her grandmother to create “an indelible record” on CCTV footage that the former hospital cleaner was actually “alive and well” and had walked out of the house at 9.34pm that night.

In her closing speech, senior counsel Roisin Lacey said this was done in case it was needed to bolster any statements to anyone who was legitimately looking for Mrs O’Connor or if she was reported as a missing person down the line.

Father-of-three Greene has been found guilty of murdering retired hospital worker Mrs O’Connor and inflicting “catastrophic injuries” on her in a sustained attack, which lasted up to 20 minutes and took place in the bathroom of her Rathfarnham home.

The jurors took ten hours and 25 minutes to come to their unanimous verdict in Louise O’Connor’s case.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Alison O'Riordan
@Alioriordan

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie