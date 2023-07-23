Louise Quinn wearing protective boot but expected to play against Canada

LOUISE QUINN HAS emerged as a fresh injury concern for Ireland, but is expected to play their second World Cup group game against Canada.

The centurion sustained a knock amidst her towering performance in last Thursday’s opening defeat to Australia.

She is currently wearing a protective boot on her left foot as a precautionary measure, but is due to train with the squad in Perth on Monday.

Quinn had ice on her foot — along with a “shiner” around her right eye — in the mixed zone after Thursday’s game at Stadium Australia, Sydney, but assured reporters it was nothing to worry about.

Advertisement

An FAI statement reads: “Defender Louise Quinn travelled from Brisbane to Perth on Sunday wearing a protective boot following a knock picked up in Ireland’s 1-0 loss to Australia.

“She is due to train with the squad on Monday and is expected to be available for the game against Canada on Wednesday.”

Defender Louise Quinn travelled from Brisbane to Perth on Sunday wearing a protective boot following a knock picked up in Ireland’s 1-0 loss to Australia.



She is due to train with the squad on Monday and is expected to be available for the game against Canada on Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/U6SkuIh9EE — Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 (@IrelandFootball) July 23, 2023 Ireland Football ⚽️🇮🇪 / Twitter

Quinn will partake in a pool session today, and is expected to return to the pitch tomorrow.

Denise O’Sullivan was previously an injury doubt for the Girls In Green, also wearing a protective boot after a shin injury sustained in the abandoned warm-up game against Colombia. She made a full recovery and starred against Colombia.

The squad is due to train this evening in Perth.