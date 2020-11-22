#Open journalism No news is bad news

Garda appeal after woman dies in Louth crash

The crash happened on the N2 at Glebe between Ardee and Carrickmacross.

By Tadgh McNally Sunday 22 Nov 2020, 9:32 AM
Image: Niall Carson
A WOMAN IN her 30′s has died in a single-car collision last night.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the crash which occurred at approximately 8:50pm yesterday evening, on the N2 road between Ardee and Carrickmacross.

The woman, who was the sole occupier of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.

She has since been removed and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda, where a post mortem will be carried out.

The N2 at Glebe outside Ardee remains closed both ways, as Gardaí conduct a technical examination of the scene. Diversions are currently in place.

Gardaí are currently appealing for witnesses to come forward, and for drivers who may have dashcam footage to make it available to the Gardaí.

Gardaí are also looking for any occupants of a white car that was travelling in the direction of Carrickmacross to Ardee at 8:50pm last night to contact the Gardaí.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

