Gardaí launch investigation after body found in Louth

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after the body of a man was discovered in Termonfeckin, Louth today.

Officers said they are investigating “all circumstances” following the discovery of a body on Baltray Road, near Termonfeckin, at around 1pm today.

The body of a man was removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Gardaí said the results of a post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

It is understood that the discovery of this body is not related to the ongoing Keane Mulready-Woods murder investigation.