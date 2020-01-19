This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 6 °C Sunday 19 January, 2020
Gardaí launch investigation after body found in Louth

It is understood gardaí do not believe it is linked to the ongoing feud.

By Garreth MacNamee Sunday 19 Jan 2020, 4:40 PM
35 minutes ago 11,231 Views 14 Comments
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation after the body of a man was discovered in Termonfeckin, Louth today. 

Officers said they are investigating “all circumstances”  following the discovery of a body on Baltray Road, near Termonfeckin, at around 1pm today.

The body of a man was removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Gardaí said the results of a post-mortem will determine the course of the investigation.

It is understood that the discovery of this body is not related to the ongoing Keane Mulready-Woods murder investigation. 

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

