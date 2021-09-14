#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 14 September 2021
Motorcyclist dies following collision in Co Louth

The crash occurred on Saturday evening on the N2, Edmonstown.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 14 Sep 2021, 9:27 AM
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MOTORCYCLIST WHO was injured in a collision in Co Louth at the weekend has died.

The crash between the man’s motorcycle and a car occurred on the N2, Edmonstown, on Saturday evening.

The 22-year-old man was in critical condition following the crash and was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. The driver of the car, a man in his late 30s and his passenger, a man in his mid-60s, were treated at the scene by paramedics.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the N2 in the townland of Edmonstown, Louth on Saturday evening between 8pm and 8.30pm and who may have camera footage is asked to make it available to gardaí

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 6853222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Michelle Hennessy
