Pedestrian in his 40s dies in Louth road crash

GARDAÍ ARE CURRENTLY at the scene of a fatal road crash involving a lorry and a pedestrian that happened at around 12.15pm today.

The incident occurred on the M1 southbound between J14 Ardee and J15 Castlebellingham in Louth.

The pedestrian – a man in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a lorry as he attended to a vehicle.

The male driver of the lorry wasn’t injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

The scene is currently preserved and forensic investigators will attend the scene. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

Gardaí in Ardee are appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward and for any road users who may have dash cam footage and were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ardee Garda Station on 041 685 3222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.