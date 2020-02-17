Love Island pays tribute to Caroline Flack in first episode since her death

LOVE ISLAND HAS paid tribute to its former presenter Caroline Flack, who died by suicide at the weekend at the age of 40.

Two episodes of Love Island were cancelled out of respect following the death of the ITV presenter at her London home; tonight is the first episode of the programme since her death.

At the beginning of tonight’s programme, a minute-long tribute to Flack was played, with a message from the Love Island narrator Iain Stirling.

“We are all absolutely devastated,” Stirling said. “Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this dreadful time.”

Caroline and me were together from the very start of Love Island and her passion warmth and infectious enthusiasm were a crucial part of what made this show connect with millions of viewers.

Like many of you right now, we’re all just trying to come to terms with what happened.

My only hope is that we can all try and be kinder, always show love and listen to one another.

“Caroline, I want to thank you for all the fun times we had making our favourite show. You were a true friend to me. I’m going to miss you, Caz.”

As well as presenting the hugely popular reality show Love Island from 2015 to 2019, Flack also presented The X Factor (2015), the Xtra Factor (2011-2013) and Strictly Come Dancing (2014, 2018).

She had been facing court charges, accused of assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

Earlier, ITV said the door was open for Flack to return to Love Island and that its production team “continued to offer her support” in the months before her death.

Director of television Kevin Lygo also confirmed companion show Love Island: Aftersun would not air on Monday while the Morning After podcast would also not take place on Tuesday.

He said: “Everyone at ITV is absolutely devastated and still trying to process this tragic news. Caroline was part of Love Island from the very beginning and her passion, dedication and boundless energy contributed to the show’s success.

After Caroline stepped down from the show ITV made it clear that the door was left open for her to return and the Love Island production team remained in regular contact with her and continued to offer support over the last few months.

He added: “Caroline loved Love Island and was very vocal in her support of the show. Viewers could relate to her and she to them and that was a big part of the programme’s success. We will all miss her very much.”

Her death has raised awareness of how the tabloid press splashed the TV presenter over its front pages following her arrest.

The role social media may have played in her death has also been the source of fierce debate, with the presenter being on the receiving end of abuse since her arrest.

If you need to speak to someone, contact:

Aware 1800 80 48 48 (depression, anxiety)

Samaritans 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.ie

Pieta House 1800 247 247 or email mary@pieta.ie (suicide, self-harm)

Teen-Line Ireland 1800 833 634 (for ages 13 to 18)

Childline 1800 66 66 66 (for under 18s)

- with reporting from Stephen McDermott