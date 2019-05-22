ITV to offer Love Island contestants minimum of 8 therapy sessions following new series

ITV IS TO offer this year’s Love Island contestants a minimum of eight therapy sessions when they return home from the show.

The reality series is set to return to our screens from Monday 3 June.

ITV has today published details of Love Island’s updated duty of care process ahead of the launch.

This comes after Mike Thalassitis, who appeared in the 2017 series, was found dead in London in March.

Sophie Gradon (32), who had taken part in the series in 2016, was found dead last June. Both died by suicide.

Over the past number of months, the deaths have sparked a conversation about mental health and how going from relative obscurity to being very well know, and often publicly criticised, can impact a person’s wellbeing.

In a statement today, ITV has said the show’s production team have “continued to evolve their processes with each series, as the show’s popularity has risen and the social and media attention on islanders has increased”.

Among the major changes this year, ITV confirmed, are enhanced psychological support, more detailed conversations with potential islanders regarding the impact of participation on the show, bespoke training for all islanders on social media and financial management.

A proactive aftercare package which extends ITV’s support to all islanders following their participation will also be provided.

“Due to the success of the show our Islanders can find themselves in the public eye following their appearance,” creative director of ITV Studios Entertainment Richard Cowles said.

“We really want to make sure they have given real consideration to this and what appearing on TV entails. Discussing all of this with us forms a big part of the casting process and, ultimately, their decision to take part.”

Here’s a breakdown of the updated duty of care process:

Pre-filming and filming

Psychological consultant engaged throughout the whole series – from pre-filming to aftercare.

Thorough pre-filming psychological and medical assessments including assessments by an independent doctor, psychological consultant and discussion with each islander’s own GP to check medical history.

Potential islanders are required to fully disclose any relevant medical history that would be relevant to their inclusion in the villa and the production’s ability to provide a suitable environment for them.

Managing cast expectations: detailed explanations both verbally and in writing of the implications, both positive and negative, of taking part in the series are given to potential cast members throughout the casting process and reinforced within the contract so it is clear.

Cast are told they should consider all the potential implications of taking part in the show and work through this decision-making process in consultation with their family and those closest to them, to ensure they feel it is right for them.

Senior team on the ground have received training in mental health first aid.

A welfare team solely dedicated to the Islanders both during the show and after.

Aftercare

Bespoke training on dealing with social media and advice on finance and adjusting to life back home.

A minimum of eight therapy sessions will be provided to each islander when they return home.

Proactive contact with islanders for a period of 14 months up until the end of the next series.

Islanders will be encouraged to secure management to represent them after the show.

Need help? Support is available: