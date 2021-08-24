#Open journalism No news is bad news

Tuesday 24 August 2021
Poll: Did you watch the Love Island final last night?

Featuring odd declarations of love, dodgy dancing, recap clips, and a predictable end result.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 24 Aug 2021, 8:56 AM
1 hour ago 13,737 Views 35 Comments
Image: ITV
Image: ITV

DID YOU WATCH the Love Island final last night?

After eight long weeks in the Majorca villa, the seventh season of the hit reality TV show has come to an end, with ASOS fashion buyer Millie Court and Welsh bricklayer Liam Reardon winning the show and splitting £50,000 between them.

The popular show has faced scrutiny and has come under criticism this year, with a single episode prompting almost 25,000 complaints to the British broadcasting regulator.

Now that it’s all over, we’re asking you: did you watch any part of the final last night?


Poll Results:

No, I haven't seen any of it (810)
No (211)
Yes, I tuned in regularly (145)
Yes (119)




About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

