Dublin: 12°C Monday 13 June 2022
Poll: Are you watching Love Island?

Love triangles, drama and a sun drenched villa with an enormous film crew – Love Island has it all.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 13 Jun 2022, 9:02 AM
19 minutes ago 2,765 Views 2 Comments
Lonely hearts Amber and Tasha.
Image: ITV/Virgin Media
IT’S NOT GOT the glamour of the Lisdoonvarna Match Making Festival but for those looking to vicariously live through the lives of good looking singletons Love Island has returned. 

And like that County Clare event it has it all: good looks, voyeurism and the predatory tactics of various lonesome hearts.

Romance will never die as long as the children of one time famous footballers have an opportunity to find love in the sun.

Anyway, with all that considered and in the hopes of lifting the Monday gloom, we are asking:


Poll Results:

No.  (308)
Yes.  (62)
Yes, but Secretly. (9)



