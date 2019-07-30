Over 650,000 viewers in Ireland have watched last night's Love Island finale

VIRGIN MEDIA TWO broke some of its own viewing records last night, as over a half a million people tuned in for the Love Island finale.

An average of 372,000 tuned in to watch as rugby player Greg O’Shea took the top prize along with Amber Gill in the final episode of the popular series.

The Limerick man had only featured in the British show for 12 days, while Longford woman Maura Higgins also made the final after several weeks in the Spanish villa

O’Shea and Gill will now share a £50,000 prize.

Virgin Media said that – across all its platforms including TV and streaming – there have been 653,000 views of the episode so far.

We cannot believe another summer of love is over. Huge congrats to Amber and Greg, who are waking up as your winners! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/PUnvNPytbZ — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 30, 2019 Source: Love Island /Twitter

It said it was the highest ever daily average share of viewing in the channel’s 10-year history for adults 15+ and adults aged 15-44, according to figures from TAM Nielsen.

The reality show is set in a villa in Majorca, and asks men and women to couple up with each other, with the aim that the couple most liked by the public will win a cash prize.

Individuals and couples are voted off the show by the public over the course of eight weeks.

The next series of the UK show will air next year.