Mr Moonlight trial: Pathologist said injuries 'could be result of traffic collision or serious assault'

Bobby ‘Mr Moonlight’ Ryan was found dead almost two years after going missing

By Eoin Reynolds Friday 22 Feb 2019, 2:23 PM
Patrick Quirke has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan.
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

BOBBY ‘MR MOONLIGHT’ Ryan suffered multiple injuries that could have been caused by an accident, traffic collision or serious assault a pathologist told gardai investigating the DJ’s death.

Superintendent Patrick O’Callaghan today told the Central Criminal Court trial of Patrick Quirke that he was present when former Deputy State Pathologist Dr Khalid Jaber carried out a post-mortem on the body shortly after it was discovered in a disused waste water tank in 2013.

Supt O’Callaghan told defence counsel Lorcan Staines SC that he took notes as Dr Jaber spoke.

Reading from his notes he said Dr Jaber identified “multiple injuries” which “could be the result of accident / traffic collision or serious assault.”

Supt O’Callaghan added that Dr Jaber is not available to give evidence in the trial and therefore gardai enlisted the help of other pathologists to give their opinions on the post-mortem.

He further stated that he is aware Dr Jaber was contacted when the body was found but told gardaí he was not willing to attend the scene so the decision was taken to remove the body without a pathologist present.

The witness is giving evidence in the trial of Mr Quirke (50) of Breanshamore, Co Tipperary who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Bobby Ryan, a part-time DJ going by the name Mr Moonlight.

Ryan went missing on 3 June, 2011 after leaving his girlfriend Mary Lowry’s home at about 6.30am and his body was found in an underground run-off tank on the farm owned by Ms Lowry and leased by the accused at Fawnagown, Tipperary in April 2013.

The prosecution claims that Quirke murdered Ryan so he could rekindle an affair with Lowry (52).

Supt O’Callaghan agreed with Staines that as a result of what he heard during the post-mortem he and other gardai would have been aware of the need to take note of any vehicles on the farm.

The cross-examination continues this afternoon in front of Justice Eileen Creedon and a jury of six men and six women.

Eoin Reynolds

