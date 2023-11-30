Low temperature/ice warning issued for most counties as temperatures to drop below -3 degrees

IT’S SET TO be a cold few days ahead with a low temperature/ice warning to kick in for most counties later today.

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning for all counties except Dublin, Wexford and Waterford. This will kick in at 6pm today and will remain in place until midday tomorrow.

The forecaster has warned conditions will be very cold with temperatures expected to fall below -3 degrees in many areas.

Frost and ice developing will cause hazardous travelling conditions, it said.

In the North, the UK’s Met Office has issued a Yellow ice warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Tyrone and Derry. This warning has been in place since 5pm yesterday and will be in place until 10am today.

Looking at the general forecast, Met Éireann has said there will be some frost and icy patches this morning with a light dusting of snow locally across the northeast.

Scattered wintry showers will mainly affect eastern counties, with many other areas staying dry with sunny spells and some stray wintry showers.

The forecaster said that while most of the wintry showers will present as a mix of rain and hail, there will be a chance of sleet and snow, especially over higher ground in the east.

Advertisement

#WeatherToday



Frost & icy patches this morning with a light dusting of snow locally🥶🌨️



Sunny spells & scattered wintry showers will occur, especially across eastern counties🌤️🌦️



Cold with highs of 3 to 6 C🌡️



Find out more⬇️

ℹ️https://t.co/yEsIuCkWlq pic.twitter.com/PHvYj9csr1 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) November 30, 2023

Tonight will be very cold with a widespread sharp to severe frost and icy stretches.

Conditions are to remain dry and clear across most areas. However, some scattered wintry showers are forecast to move into west Connacht and west Ulster, as well as along parts of the east coast.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -5 degrees tonight.

Tomorrow is 1 December and marks the first day of the meteorological winter.

Tomorrow morning, frost, ice and any mist or fog is due to gradually clear with a dusting of snow locally, mainly in the northwest.

Looking ahead, Met Éireann said conditions will be “very cold with frost, ice and some wintry precipitation”.

While most areas will be dry and calm tomorrow night, some showers of sleet and snow are forecast, mainly across the northwest.

It will be very cold again with lowest temperatures of -4 degrees with a widespread sharp frost and icy patches.