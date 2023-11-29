Low temperature warning issued for most of country

A LOW TEMPERATURE warning has been issued for all but four counties for Friday and Saturday.

The status yellow warning means temperatures could fall below -3 degrees in many areas.

It will stay in place from 6pm on Thursday until midday on Friday, and counties affected include Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Cork, Donegal, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Westmeath, and Wicklow.

An ice warning has also been issued for Northern Ireland and it comes into effect at 5pm today.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has warned of hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths, so road users should check for updates in their local area before embarking on journeys.

Drivers are advised to clear windows and mirrors fully before setting out and use a screen scraper and de-icer fluid. Using hot water on the windscreen is not advised because it can cause it to crack.

In icy conditions, slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front. The RSA advise drivers to avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration.

Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin. Select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends.

They should also take particular care to watch out for vulnerable pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists.