Cold and frosty day ahead with low temperature weather warning in place for almost all counties

IT’S GOING TO be a cold day ahead with widespread frost expected across the country this morning.

A Status Yellow low temperature/ice warning is in place for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan and all of Munster and Connacht. This warning will remain in place until 10am.

Met Éireann has warned there will be hazardous conditions due to a widespread severe frost, leading to ice on untreated surfaces.

Looking at the general forecast, the icy conditions are expected to clear later this morning, leaving largely dry and bright conditions with sunny spells.

However, cloud will build across the western half of the country through the day with patchy drizzle at times.

Tonight is expected to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle pushing into the southwest early on and spreading northeastwards to most areas overnight, turning heavy at times.

However, much of Ulster and north Leinster is forecast to stay dry.

Temperatures will drop as low as 3 degrees tonight.

It’s due to be a wet start tomorrow with outbreaks of rain and drizzle in most areas, turning heavy at times. However, it will be drier for a time in the north and northeast before rain spreads there by the afternoon.

The rain will slowly clear northwards during the afternoon and evening, with heavy showers following from the southwest.

Met Éireann has said there is a chance of thunderstorms and hail, particularly over the southern half of the country.

It’s forecast to be generally unsettled this weekend with wet and windy weather developing.