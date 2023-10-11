Hansen and Lowe included in Ireland World Cup team to face All Blacks

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has been able to name Mack Hansen and James Lowe in his starting team for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand in Paris [KO 8pm Irish time, Virgin Media].
Hansen and Lowe had been doubts after suffering a calf issue and an eye injury, respectively, in last weekend’s pool-stage win over Scotland.
But Farrell has named both men in his unchanged starting XV to face the All Blacks in what is a huge boost for Ireland given how important Hansen and Lowe have become for this team.
However, Ireland have been dealt an injury blow with confirmation that second row James Ryan, who came off the bench against Scotland, has been ruled out with his wrist issue.
22-year-old Joe McCarthy, who has only four Ireland caps so far, comes into the matchday 23 in place of Ryan, while Jimmy O’Brien is included in the number 23 shirt and will make his first appearance of this World Cup.
Replacements:
Referee: Wayne Barnes [RFU].
Written by Murray Kinsella and posted on the42.ie
