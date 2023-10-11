Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 11 October 2023 Dublin: 10°C
Billy Stickland/INPHO Ireland wing Mack Hansen.
# Rugby
Hansen and Lowe included in Ireland World Cup team to face All Blacks
However, second row James Ryan will miss the World Cup quarter-final.
3.0k
0
37 minutes ago
The 42 Team Reports from Paris

IRELAND HEAD COACH Andy Farrell has been able to name Mack Hansen and James Lowe in his starting team for Saturday’s World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand in Paris [KO 8pm Irish time, Virgin Media].

Hansen and Lowe had been doubts after suffering a calf issue and an eye injury, respectively, in last weekend’s pool-stage win over Scotland.

But Farrell has named both men in his unchanged starting XV to face the All Blacks in what is a huge boost for Ireland given how important Hansen and Lowe have become for this team. 

However, Ireland have been dealt an injury blow with confirmation that second row James Ryan, who came off the bench against Scotland, has been ruled out with his wrist issue.

22-year-old Joe McCarthy, who has only four Ireland caps so far, comes into the matchday 23 in place of Ryan, while Jimmy O’Brien is included in the number 23 shirt and will make his first appearance of this World Cup.

Ireland (v New Zealand):

  • 15. Hugo Keenan
  • 14. Mack Hansen
  • 13. Garry Ringrose
  • 12. Bundee Aki
  • 11. James Lowe
  • 10. Johnny Sexton (captain)
  • 9. Jamison Gibson-Park
  • 1. Andrew Porter
  • 2. Dan Sheehan
  • 3. Tadhg Furlong
  • 4. Tadhg Beirne
  • 5. Iain Henderson
  • 6. Peter O’Mahony
  • 7. Josh van der Flier
  • 8. Caelan Doris

Replacements:

  • 16. Rónan Kelleher
  • 17. Dave Kilcoyne
  • 18. Finlay Bealham
  • 19. Joe McCarthy
  • 20. Jack Conan
  • 21. Conor Murray
  • 22. Jack Crowley
  • 23. Jimmy O’Brien

Referee: Wayne Barnes [RFU].

Written by Murray Kinsella and posted on the42.ie

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
The 42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags