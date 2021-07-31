#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 31 July 2021
Poll: Should motorway speed limits be cut when it rains?

Most drivers in the UK want a lower motorway speed limit in wet weather.

By Adam Daly Saturday 31 Jul 2021, 10:27 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Maren Winter
Image: Shutterstock/Maren Winter

MOST DRIVERS IN the UK want a lower motorway speed limit in wet weather to boost safety and encourage better driving habits, according to new polling.

Some 78% of respondents who supported a reduced motorway speed limit in the wet felt it would encourage some drivers to slow down, while 72% believed it was worth trying as it might save lives. Nearly two-thirds said it could improve visibility due to less spray from moving vehicles.

In France, this is already the case as motorway speed limits are reduced from 130km/h to 110km/h during inclement weather. While road deaths fell in most European countries due to the impact of the pandemic last year, the overall figure increased in Ireland.

The idea to reduce speeds on Irish motorways had been mooted by the Green Pary last year during negotiations on the Programme For Government in an effort to reduce carbon emissions. It was reported at the time that the Greens had looked at reducing the 120km/h speed limit to 100km/h. It is not included in the PFG but the programme did commit to a review of speed limits.

So, today we’re asking: Should motorway speed limits be cut in wet conditions?


Poll Results:

Yes (196)
No (90)
Yes, but on a trial basis (86)



About the author:

About the author
Adam Daly
@adamdaly__
adam@thejournal.ie

