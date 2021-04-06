'Disaffected criminal elements' blamed after further violence in loyalist areas of Derry and Belfast

A car burns in the Waterside area of Derry last night

VIOLENCE HAS BROKEN out on the streets of Northern Ireland again, despite numerous appeals for calm over the Easter weekend.

A car was set alight in Sperrin Park in the Waterside area of Derry last night, while there were also reports of violent incidents in Carrickfergus, near Belfast.

Both locations have been the scene of violence and unrest among the loyalist communities in recent days.

Tensions have soared within the community in recent months over post-Brexit trading arrangements, which it is claimed have created barriers between the North and the rest of the UK.

Anger ramped up further last week following a controversial decision not to prosecute Sinn Féin politicians for attending the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey during Covid-19 restrictions last year.

All of the main unionist parties demanded the resignation of PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne over the decision, which was announced last week, claiming he has lost the confidence of their community.

Violence subsequently erupted in unionist areas of Belfast and Derry over the weekend, with petrol bombs thrown at PSNI officers and bins and pallets set on fire in disturbing scenes in both cities.

That culminated in another night of disruption on Monday.

In Carrickfergus, a crowd of young people gathered in the North Road area and lit a fire in the middle of the road.

Petrol bombs were sporadically thrown at police, according to witnesses.

A gang of around 20 youths were spotted at the site of an enflamed car in Sperrin Park.

Throughout Monday afternoon, masked loyalist bands marched through the streets in towns across the region, including Portadown, Ballymena and Markethill.

The PSNI is investigating those marches, which appear not to have been notified to the Parades Commission.

Five police officers sustained injuries after being pelted with petrol bombs and masonry in Newtownabbey in Derry and Carrickfergus on Sunday night.

It brings the total number of police injured in incidents in Derry and Belfast over the Easter weekend to 32.

Earlier yesterday, the PSNI appealed to community leaders once again to put a stop to the disorder that has taken place throughout much of the last week.

PSNI at a barricade in Carrickfergus on Sunday Source: PA

‘Clearly orchestrated’

PSNI Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said yesterday afternoon that police stood ready for another night of unrest, but urged community leaders to put a stop to it.

“Right now as we speak, my officers are in those areas, they’re working hard to provide those police services. Be that in respect of crime, be that in terms of road safety, be that in terms of others concerns in the community,” he said.

“We’re there and we’re doing that. I will have additional resources available to me and we will respond to whatever may develop.

“But there’s an opportunity to stop this. This doesn’t have to be a third night of trouble in the Cloughfern and Newtownabbey/Carrickfergus area.”

Davy also said the attacks were “clearly orchestrated”.

“I believe that there’s a small group of disaffected criminal elements that are clearly involved in influencing young people, and I would appeal to young people in those areas not to allow this to happen,” he continued.

“I think it’s also fair to say that there’s probably no coincidence to this. We have been successful in that area in respect on some of these criminal gangs.

“So I think that this perhaps has been a reaction from some of those people who are involved in criminality.”

Asked if he thought the South East Antrim UDA were behind the attacks, he replied: “As I said, I believe that this is a group of disaffected criminal gangs and we will investigate that.”

In Co Antrim, a recent series of drug seizures against the group – a renegade faction of the main grouping – have caused particular ill-feeling towards police.

The faction is believed to have been behind the disturbances in Newtownabbey on Saturday.

Masked band

A masked loyalist band also marched through the streets of Portadown last night, playing drums and flutes and waving flags.

Sinn Féin MLA John O’Dowd condemned the march, which he said was intended to intimidate the local community.

He said: “Tonight’s so-called band parade in Portadown was led by masked men through the streets, reminiscent of the scenes recently in Pitt Park in East Belfast when a loyalist mob went on a rampage to intimidate families out of their homes.

“Irresponsible and dangerous sabre rattling and reckless rhetoric from Unionist politicians has seen tensions rise right across the community.”

Similar marches took place in Markethill and Ballymena throughout the day.

It raised questions as to whether the events were notified to the Parades Commission, as is required by law.

Children as young as 12 have been involved in some of the incidents that have taken place over the weekend, police said.

Earlier on Monday, the PSNI condemned what it called “senseless and reckless criminal behaviour” in Derry the previous day.

Chief Superintendent Darrin Jones said: “Again we saw our officers targeted, pelted with petrol bombs and masonry in the Dungiven Road area, where pallets were placed on the road and set alight.”

He reiterated the PSNI’s disappointment at “another night of senseless and reckless criminal behaviour” that only served to damage communities.