#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Friday 18 June 2021
Advertisement

Loyalist paramilitaries warn next DUP leader to ‘stop concessions to Sinn Fein’

The group also said Irish government ministers and officials are “no longer welcome in Northern Ireland”.

By Press Association Friday 18 Jun 2021, 9:52 PM
22 minutes ago 4,018 Views 19 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5471479
Image: PA
Image: PA

A GROUP REPRESENTING loyalist paramilitary organisations have called on the next DUP leader to collapse powersharing if necessary to “stop the constant flow of concessions to Sinn Fein”.

The Loyalist Communities Council – an umbrella group representing the views of the UDA, UVF and Red Hand Commando – have also said Irish government ministers and officials are “no longer welcome in Northern Ireland”.

It follows the decision of Edwin Poots to resign as DUP leader after internal party fury over his decision to nominate a first minister after Westminster pledged to introduce Irish language legislation.

In a statement today, the LCC cited its “dismay” over “recent instances of capitulation to Sinn Fein blackmail” and a lack of progress in attempts to get rid of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

It adds: “The LCC calls for a united unionist response to vigorously resist these attacks on Unionism.

“The new DUP leader must stop the constant flow of concessions to Sinn Fein even if that means suspending the normal operation of devolution.

HM Government must retract their ill-thought out and rushed decision to legislate for Irish language at Westminster or risk prompting significant political and community instability.

It calls for unionism to unite to “peacefully protest” against the protocol.

“We appeal for continued restraint and peaceful protest even in light of these latest provocative and destabilising developments” the statement said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The statement also criticised the Irish Government, warning they will be unwelcome in Northern Ireland until the “repair the damage they have created.”

“The continued denials and insulting commentary from the Irish government proves the extent to which they misled European leaders with regard to the views of the people of Northern Ireland, and the guarantees for both communities contained within the Belfast Agreement.

“Until they accept and repair the damage they have created, Irish Government Ministers and Officials are no longer welcome in Northern Ireland.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (19)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie