Thursday 23 July, 2020
'Look twice and think twice': Luas releases video of crashes and near misses

There were 11 incidents in which the Luas made contact with vehicles from January to June of this year.

By Hayley Halpin Thursday 23 Jul 2020, 4:24 PM
1 hour ago 11,279 Views 29 Comments
Source: TheJournal.ie/YouTube

A VIDEO FEATURING crashes and near misses involving the Luas has been released as part of a new safety campaign.

Luas operator Transdev said the purpose of the appeal is to remind motorists, pedestrians and cyclists to look out for Luas trams and to think twice before crossing in front of them. 

There were 11 incidents in which the Luas made contact with vehicles from January to June of this year. 

Two pedestrians were struck by trams in the first six months of this year. 

In the whole of 2019, there were 38 incidents where the Luas made contact with vehicles, 23 incidents involving pedestrians and three involving cyclists.

Appeal

In its appeal today, Transdev noted that as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, “many more people are out walking and cycling, motorists are moving around more freely”. 

“There are also noticeably more children out and about, enjoying their summer holidays and we want to ensure they do not play on or near Luas tracks,” it said. 

Luas drivers are trained in ‘defensive driving’, which is to anticipate what other road users are doing and to react to their actions. 

However, Transdev warned it is critical that people look twice for their own safety and do not rely on drivers using emergency brakes. 

“The interaction between a pedestrian, motorist or cyclist with a tram can be fatal or result in serious injury. Whilst the Luas safety record is excellent, we will always appeal to all road users to look twice and think twice when close to Luas tracks,” Transdev managing director Seamus Egan said. 

“Defensive driving by Luas drivers has prevented more serious accidents from occurring, but we must all take responsibility,” Egan said. 

I also particularly appeal to parents and guardians of young children. They may think their child is street wise but serious consequences can happen if children and young teens play unsupervised close to Luas tracks. 

Transdev head of safety Eoin Colleran added: “I would ask everyone that crosses the Luas tracks to go back to basics, not dissimilar to the message we relay to our children when crossing the road from an early age. 

“Remember, tram drivers cannot swerve out of the way and please spare a thought for the knock-on effect contact incidents have on our tram drivers and the impact that brings to them and their families.” 

Transdev warned there are other consequences when Luas drivers are forced to use the emergency breaks: 

  • Passengers on the tram are unaware of what is happening outside and are often suddenly jolted. 
  • Trams that do make contact with other road users are often taken out of service, resulting in significant delays to the service. 
  • Luas drivers and onlookers can find near misses distressing. 

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

COMMENTS (29)

